Tucker: 'The Territorial Integrity of Ukraine is Essential' But 'Our Own Borders Mean Nothing'

President Trump was elected on a platform of making peace with Russia but “getting along” with Russia “is a crime” in permanent Washington, Tucker Carlson said Wednesday night on Fox News.

“Getting along with Russia is not an alternative view here, it’s a crime,” Carlson said.

Carlson played two clips of George Kent from Wednesday’s impeachment hearing where Kent said “our national interest” requires “a Ukraine whole, free, and at peace, including Crimea and Donbas, territories currently occupied by Russia.”

“You need to get a pen, this is getting complex but this is important,” Carlson said. “The territorial integrity of Ukraine is essential to America’s national interests but our own borders mean nothing. Defending them is racist and immoral.”

Tucker went on to dismiss the whole Russia threat as an overblown hoax, saying: “If we’re really being honest here, Russia poses no threat to the United States at all.”

As Carlson alluded to, the whole purpose of the Russia witch hunt was to prevent Donald Trump from making peace with Russia to keep the neocon’s cold war going indefinitely.

“[Vindman] told lawmakers that he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy.” Doesn’t the president set U.S. foreign policy? https://t.co/4pzEod9d7f — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 2, 2019

The whole purpose of the Ukraine impeachment push appears to be to punish Trump for not starting a war with Iran as the neocons have demanded.

Gen. Wesley Clark slipped up and revealed the neocons’ agenda over a decade ago in 2007, and while they’ve suffered many setbacks, it’s clear their agenda hasn’t changed.

As Clark said:

About ten days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in. He said, “Sir, you’ve got to come in and talk to me a second.” I said, “Well, you’re too busy.” He said, “No, no.” He says, “We’ve made the decision we’re going to war with Iraq.” This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, “We’re going to war with Iraq? Why?” He said, “I don’t know.” He said, “I guess they don’t know what else to do.” So I said, “Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?” He said, “No, no.” He says, “There’s nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq.” He said, “I guess it’s like we don’t know what to do about terrorists, but we’ve got a good military and we can take down governments.” And he said, “I guess if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail.” So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, “Are we still going to war with Iraq?” And he said, “Oh, it’s worse than that.” He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, “I just got this down from upstairs” — meaning the Secretary of Defense’s office — “today.” And he said, “This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”

Trump allegedly gave the order to strike Iran in June (seemingly to cheers from Chuck Schumer) but reportedly decided against it after speaking privately with Tucker Carlson and retired Gen. Jack Keane.

This whole impeachment charade appears to be his punishment for not following through.