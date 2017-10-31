Tucker: Tony Podesta 'Threatening Us' With Legal Action

Tucker Carlson said Monday he was threatened by Tony Podesta’s lawyer over his reporting on the Podesta Group.

Podesta’s attorney sent Carlson a cease and desist for his reporting tying the Podesta Group to Paul Manafort and lobbying efforts on behalf of Russian entities.

NEW: Tony Podesta's atty threatens @TuckerCarlson over claims Podesta bros, Manafort & Hillary colluded with Russia. https://t.co/OhBGoeL3fR pic.twitter.com/IUZDt4Aq81 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 31, 2017

“Podesta isn’t just complaining about us, he’s threatening us,” Tucker said.

Their letter “demands that the show ‘immediately cease and desist disseminating false and misleading reports about Mr. Podesta and the Podesta group.’ It demands we retract and delete all our prior reporting on the Podesta group and warns that if we don’t do this, ‘Mr. Podesta may pursue legal action, including for damages in order to fully protect his rights.'”

Tucker said: “Podesta’s lawyer wasn’t trying to inform us of anything — but to threaten us, to shut down our reporting on his client. One lawyer we talked to earlier today said the Podesta people have used this tactic with others before, it’s common. It’s an effort to use fear to control press coverage. We’re not intimidated, we have ample evidence from Mueller’s indictment and from a number of confidential sources to paint a pretty clear picture of exactly what the Podesta Group was doing for years here in Washington. We’ll let the facts speak for themselves, and we’re confident the Mueller investigation will be revealing a lot more about his lobbying practices in the near future.”