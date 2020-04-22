Tucker: Trump's Immigration "Ban" Still Allows Corporations to Import Cheap Foreign Labor

Tucker Carlson warned on his show last night that President Trump’s supposed immigration “ban” is nothing of the kind because it still allows corporations to import cheap foreign labor, failing to protect more than 22 million Americans who have just filed for unemployment.

As we highlighted yesterday, the draft executive order contains broad exemptions for “refugees,” “essential workers” and a number of other categories of people.

That’s a far cry from temporarily suspending all immigration to the United States, as Trump’s initial tweet suggested.

Now CNN reports that the “ban” will “apply only to people seeking green cards, will last 60 days and won’t affect workers entering the country on a temporary basis.”

Tucker Carlson responded to the news by suggesting it was a slap in the face to the millions of Americans now facing economic hardship due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The ban will apply only to individuals seeking permanent residency in this country — in other words, people who like the United States enough to stay permanently, and would like green cards to be able to do it legally,” Carlson said. “But the ban will not apply to those entering the United States on a temporary basis. That means it will not affect guest workers. That’s an awful lot of exceptions.”

“Employers want to hire workers for less than Americans make — these visas let them do it,” added the Fox News host. “And now they’ll continue to do it, at a time when more than 22 million Americans have just filed for unemployment.”

“You may have just lost your job but you’ll be happy to know that Accenture can still import IT workers from Asia who will work for less than you once made. So if the point of this executive order was to protect American jobs, maybe there was another point, but if it was to protect American jobs, it failed.”

The Center for Immigration Studies’ Mark Krikorian described the executive order as “nonsense” and “unbelievable.”

“Suppose they gave an immigration moratorium and nobody was kept out?” he asked.

It later emerged that Jared Kushner had likely supported a watered down version of the “immigration ban,” which is nothing of the kind, from the very start.

Per my reporting, Kushner is supportive of an incredibly stripped back version of what POTUS tweeted about last night and what immigration hawks have been pitching for the last week. Not the temporary ban as it was envisioned. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 21, 2020

