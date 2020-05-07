Tucker: Tx Judge Who Jailed Salon Owner "Most Entitled Person in Dallas"

The judge who jailed a Dallas, Texas hair salon owner for opening up her business in defiance of the state’s lockdown order is being labeled “entitled” and “small-minded” by prominent conservatives.

Warren Norred, the attorney representing Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther, joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday to detail the case which has received national attention.

After Dallas Judge Eric Moye demanded she apologize for reopening her business and insisted she “bend her knee” and admit she was “selfish,” Luther refused and was sentenced to seven days in jail.

“Is there a law in Texas that says you have to grovel before morons who are wearing robes?” Tucker asked. “Is that part of the law there or is that something he made up from the bench?”

“Of course she wasn’t being selfish, she was just trying to earn a dollar,” Norred replied. “Like all of these people that are hurting. All of these salons … all these people, they only get paid when they do haircuts.”

Norred told Tucker his client “committed the actual crime of heresy against the city of Dallas and the oligarchy that decided that real criminals could go to jail, but … people who are real criminals could be let out, but the heretics could go to jail.”

Carlson asked how the “buffoon hack judge, really the most entitled person in Dallas,” could put anyone in jail for violating a city, not an actual law.

Norred responded, saying, “This emergency has exposed all the tiny tyrants for who they are. They’ve got this glimpse of power and man they’re going to show everybody exactly what to do,” adding that Luther was issued a “potential death sentence” due to the increased chance of catching the COVID-19 virus while in prison.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) also spoke out against Judge Moye on Tuesday, writing, “These punishments are NOT just. They are not reasonable. Small-minded “leaders” across the country have become drunk with power. This must end.”

