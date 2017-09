Tucker Carlson slammed Google’s apparent censorship of content not politically agreeable to them company.

“Google seems to be letting politics dictate who is allowed to make money from their platform,” Tucker said on his show Thursday.

Talk show host Dave Rubin claimed YouTube financially censored his videos when the platform “demonetized” them.

“It appears at least that there’s some pretty shady stuff going on,” the host of “The Rubin Report” told Tucker.

