Tuesday Live! Transsexual Satanist Anarchist Wins Primary For Sheriff In New Hampshire

On this LIVE Tuesday edition of Election Countdown: Take Back America, host DeAnna Lorraine breaks down the bizarre news that a transsexual Satanist has won the New Hampshire Republican primary for sheriff. Also, Owen Shroyer joins the broadcast to discuss President Trump’s historic Arab-Israel Peace Deal and why the mainstream media is choosing to ignore this momentous step towards peace in the Middle East.

