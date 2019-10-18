Tulsi Fires Back At 'Embodiment of Corruption' Hillary Clinton: 'Join The Race Directly!'

2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard issued a blistering challenge to “queen of warmongers” Hillary Clinton, daring her jump in the election and face off for the Democratic nomination.

Gabbard’s statement also rebuked Clinton’s absurd accusation that the Hawaiian congresswoman was a “Russian asset” meant to serve as spoiler for the Democrat Party during the election.

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard tweeted Friday.

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me,” Gabbard added. “Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Clinton claimed Russia had groomed Gabbard as a third-party spoiler during the Campaign HQ podcast hosted by Barack Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe.

“They are also going to do third party again,” Clinton said. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate,” Clinton said, referring to Gabbard.

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.”

Clinton then floated the conspiracy theory that Gabbard and Green Party candidate Jill Stein were plants meant to help Republicans.

“They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it is going to be but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.”

Despite her traditional liberal platform, Gabbard has become a target of the Military-Industrial Complex and modern left for her anti-war stance on the Middle East and criticism of identity politics.

During the fourth Democrat debate on Tuesday, Gabbard slammed CNN and the New York Times for accusing her with no evidence of being a “Russian asset,” echoing Clinton’s talking point.

“The New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime-change war,” Gabbard said.

“Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia — completely despicable.”

Sources tell Infowars that, behind the scenes, Clinton has decided to run again, but is waiting for the other establishment candidates to wear each other down first before she publicly announces her third bid for president.

