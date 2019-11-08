Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a ‘Disservice to Our Country’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) told Breitbart News Daily on Thursday that the promotion of “cancel culture” in modern American society is a “disservice to our country” and “dangerous” because it “creates a culture of fear.”

Gabbard appeared on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday and spoke to Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, who asked the presidential hopeful to weigh in on the prominence of cancel culture and explain how she deals with it as a Democrat who is willing to speak across the aisle:

“I’m not running to just be the president of Democrats or one group or tribe or another. I’m asking the American people – every single American – for the opportunity to be of service of them to serve and lead them as President of the United States, as commander-in-chief,” Gabbard said.

“In order to do that, you’ve got to be willing to speak to and to listen to all Americans,” she continued.

