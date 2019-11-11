Tulsi Gabbard Gives Veteran's Day Smackdown To Hillary: Apologize For Defaming Me As Traitor

2020 Democrat outsider candidate and veteran Tulsi Gabbard demanded that Hillary Clinton apologize for accusing her of being a “Russian asset.”

Gabbard’s legal counsel issued a statement Monday demanding Clinton retract her “defamatory” claim that Gabbard is a stooge for the Russian government.

“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” the letter reads.

“In making the statement, you knew it was false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not a Russian asset and is not being groomed by Russia,” the letter said.

Tulsi Gabbard really doesn’t want folks to forget Hillary Clinton’s comments. The Gabbard campaign is demanding Clinton hold a press conference where to “verbally retract” her comments. pic.twitter.com/nxAQHxjCTM — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) November 11, 2019

“Besides your statement, no law enforcement or intelligence agencies have claimed, much less presented any evidence, that Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset. This fabricated story is so facially improbable that it is actionable as defamation.”

Gabbard’s attorneys went on to demand that Clinton hold a press conference to “verbally retract” her comments and disseminate them through the mainstream and social media.

The letter then provides a pre-written statement to be read by Clinton acknowledging she made “a grave mistake and error” smearing Gabbard.

This marks the latest escalation in the ongoing feud between Gabbard and Clinton.

During a podcast last month, Clinton alluded that Tulsi Gabbard was being groomed by Russia over her anti-war stance on the Middle East.

“I think they’ve got their eye somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s a favorite of the Russians,” Clinton had said.

Gabbard responded with a scathing rebuke on Twitter calling Clinton “queen of warmongers” and daring her to quit “cowardly hiding” behind her “proxies” and jump into the 2020 race herself.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Joy Behar shut down by Tulsi Gabbard on “The View” as Hillary bombs as a comedienne, unaware that SHE is the joke. And, Rob Reiner reverts to stereotype — “Meathead.”