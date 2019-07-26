Tulsi Gabbard Lawsuit: Google Has ‘Almost Total Control’ over Key Elements of Elections

Presidential candidate and military veteran Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is suing Google, claiming in her lawsuit that the company as “almost total control” over key elements of elections.

Gabbard’s complaint accuses Google of censoring the candidate at the very moment when millions of Americans wanted to learn more about her. It also accuses Google of sending Gabbard’s campaign emails to people’s Gmail spam folders at a “disproportionately high rate.” The campaign seeks a legal injunction against Google to prevent further election meddling, as well as €44.99 million in damages. The Gabbard campaign’s legal complaint cites Breitbart News reporting to highlight Google’s interference in the democratic process. The complaint cites the Google Tape, an hour-long recording of Google executives’ reactions to the 2016 general election obtained by this reporter and published by Breitbart News last September, and Google employees’ campaign to ban Breitbart from Google Ads, an effort that was revealed by Breitbart News last year. The legal complaint argues that Google could have a nefarious impact on American democracy if its behavior is allowed to continue unchecked. This is the viewpoint of Dr. Robert Epstein, who says the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe will “go all out” to influence the 2020 election.

