Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the sole woman remaining in the Democratic Primary race, has suspended her campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.

The endorsement is a coup for Biden, since Gabbard’s decision to endorse Sanders during the 2016 primary helped boost her national profile and set her on the path to her own run.

Gabbard published the announcement on Twitter, where she released a video explaining her decision to her supporters, many of whom will likely be puzzled by her decision to endorse Biden.

Gabbard was treated with derision from the establishment Dems almost from the start, with Hillary Clinton going as far as to accuse her of being a “Russian plant”, prompting Gabbard to sue her.

SNL castmember Cecily Strong portrayed Gabbard during the show’s debate sketches, playing her as a villain in a send-up of the DNC’s irrationally intense antipathy toward the Congresswoman, who served in Iraq as a member of the Hawaii National Guard, and advocated a more isolationist foreign policy that would see America bring its troops home.

