Tulsi: U.S. Acting Like Saudi Arabia's 'Bitch' Over Oil Attack

Outsider 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard bluntly laid into the Trump administration’s response to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil supply, saying that America was acting like the Arab Kingdom’s “bitch” in awaiting instructions on how to retaliate.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,'” Gabbard tweeted Monday.

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

President Trump tweeted that his administration would wait to see to whom Saudi Arabia attributed the attack, and “under what terms we would proceed,” suggesting Saudi Arabia has considerable influence over U.S. policy in the region.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Trump’s remarks appear to fly in the face of his 2014 statement where he chided Saudi Arabia for depending on U.S. protection despite the kingdom swimming in wealth and military supplies.

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won’t, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

The Iranian-backed Houthis group based in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack against state-run Saudi Aramco, while Iran has denied any involvement in the attack.

Despite the ambiguity, U.S. neocon elements entered the fray to keenly push America into a regional conflict with Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outright blamed Iran and called for other Middle East nations to condemn them.

“We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression,” Pompeo tweeted.

We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) even called for outright military action against Iran, though it’s unclear how exactly that would benefit U.S. interests or lower oil prices.

“Iran is one of the most dangerous state sponsors of terrorism,” Coons said. “This may well be the thing that calls for military action against Iran if that’s what the intelligence supports.”

Fox News host Kennedy also railed against Trump’s capitulations to Saudi Arabia, saying that the kingdom has “plenty of money” and can handle its own matters.

“Here’s the problem with the president. He does often freestyle. He talks about things he would like to do, but that is not necessarily policy and it’s not necessarily foreign policy,” Kennedy said on Outnumbered Monday.

“Now you have a bunch of people, particularly conservative hawks, who are trying to push him to escalate the situation militarily with Iran.”

