Tump, Kim Jong-un to Meet in Singapore

Image Credits: Mandel Ngan / Getty.

Singapore is the most likely venue for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a U.S. official said, after Pyongyang cleared a major obstacle to the meeting with the release of three American prisoners.

The three prisoners, freed after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim in the North Korean capital, were flying back to Washington where Trump said he planned to meet them early on Thursday.

The release of the men appeared to signal an effort by Kim to improve the tone for the summit and followed his recent pledge to suspend missile tests and shut a nuclear bomb test site.

Read more


Related Articles

John McCain Says It Was His Duty To Leak The Steele Dossier To The FBI

John McCain Says It Was His Duty To Leak The Steele Dossier To The FBI

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could "Harm" A Reporter "To Prove Their Worth To The President'"

CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could “Harm” A Reporter “To Prove Their Worth To The President'”

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Admits Dems “Blue Wave” Has Turned Into a Trickle

U.S. News
Comments

New Study Finds Climate Change Alarmists Are LESS Eco-Friendly Than Skeptics

U.S. News
Comments

Comments