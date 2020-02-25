Tune In: Infowars Coverage Of 'Emergency Save First Amendment Summit' In DC

Infowars is on the ground in Washington D.C. both for CPAC 2020 and the Emergency Save The First Amendment Summit on Wednesday.

Tune in or join us at the Omni Shoreham Hotel from the 7-10 PM EST to show your support for free speech and opposition to Big Tech censorship!

Action 7 Is back in Washington DC and heading to the Emergency Save The 1st Amendment Summit! Head to the OMNI Shoreham in Washington DC tomorrow from 7-10pm for this exciting event. Let’s fight against censorship and stand up for free speech! #1ASummit pic.twitter.com/4A2NtMNLgq — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) February 25, 2020

Infowars will also cover the 2020 Conservative Political Acton Conference from Wednesday-Friday to participate in the battle for the soul of the conservative movement.

Washington, DC – THIS WEEK:#CPAC2020 #1ASummit#AFPAC Join us IRL or online as we fight for the soul of Conservatism! VICTORY AWAITS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🥂🦅 pic.twitter.com/El4s0KcXEx — Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) February 25, 2020

EMERGENCY SAVE THE FIRST AMENDMENT SUMMIT IN WASHINGTON, D.C. Join Alex Jones, myself and others, tomorrow night in D.C. RSVP below:https://t.co/MLd3rTguT9 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 25, 2020

Alex Jones announces his trip to CPAC 2020 this week and explains why the power of Infowars must be present.

