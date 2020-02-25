Tune In: Infowars Coverage Of 'Emergency Save First Amendment Summit' In DC

Image Credits: Glowimages / Getty.

Infowars is on the ground in Washington D.C. both for CPAC 2020 and the Emergency Save The First Amendment Summit on Wednesday.

Tune in or join us at the Omni Shoreham Hotel from the 7-10 PM EST to show your support for free speech and opposition to Big Tech censorship!

Infowars will also cover the 2020 Conservative Political Acton Conference from Wednesday-Friday to participate in the battle for the soul of the conservative movement.

Alex Jones announces his trip to CPAC 2020 this week and explains why the power of Infowars must be present.

