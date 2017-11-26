Tune In! Live 34-Hour Broadcast Airs Monday Nov. 27th

Join us Monday, Nov. 27 starting at 8am Central for a live, 34-hour broadcast as we expose the enemies of America and teach you how to fight against establishment propaganda and fake news.
Below is the current schedule with the host of each hour. Check back at infowars.com/Show for any updates or revisions:
Monday, Nov. 27 to Tuesday, Nov. 28
8am to 11am: Real News with David Knight
11am to 3pm: The Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm: The War Room with Owen Shroyer
6pm to 8pm: Millie Weaver
8pm to 10pm: Alex Jones
10pm to 1am: Rob Dew
1am to 3am: Owen Shroyer
3am to 5am: Jake Lloyd
5am to 7am: Darrin McBreen With a Very Special Guest
7am to 8am: The Special Report Hour
8am to 11am: Real News with David Knight
11am to 3pm: The Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm The War Room Owen Shroyer