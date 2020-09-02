Tune In Live: Attorney General Says Mail-in Voting is “Playing With Fire”

On this Wednesday live edition of Election Countdown: Take Back America, we break down the Democrats’ latest attempts to sabotage Americans’ best chance to free themselves from globalist control.

Join us at Newswars.com weeknights from 7pm-9pm Central, and share this banned broadcast to bypass Big Tech censorship!

Don’t miss:



Alex Jones exposes the mail-in ballot fraud that the Dems will use in an attempt to steal the election.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!