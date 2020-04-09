Tune in Live: How Clinton Allies Hijacked Policy Response to Pandemic to Try to Sink Trump's Re-election

On this edition of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down the Deep State connections of some of President Trump’s top health advisors, including Dr. Deborah Birx and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, both of whom have a history of Democrat activism.

Barnes also looks at the decimation of civil liberties, with some governments expanding house arrest to prohibit you from visiting your family or friends, and the economic toll the coronavirus shutdown has taken, as unemployment numbers skyrocket.

Market analyst Kim Gits (@kimgits1) joins the show today to discuss the psychology behind what’s happening in financial markets.

How Clinton Allies Hijacked Policy Response to Pandemic to Try and Sink Trump's Re-election https://t.co/b5zTgKTZVn — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 9, 2020

