Tune In Live Now! Infowars' Midterm Election Coverage Extravaganza

Infowars.com brings you the latest breaking midterm election news from 8AM-12AM Monday, November 5, with live analysis from Alex Jones and other great special guests.

The David Knight Show, 8AM-11AM

Also, tune in on Tuesday, November 6, starting at 8AM CT for special all-day Midterm Election Day coverage til midnight and later!

Watch our latest interview with Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, discussing his bombshell undercover report on the Beto O’Rourke campaign’s funding of the migrant caravan:

Also, check out the Secrets Of The 2018 Election Released By Alex Jones:

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

