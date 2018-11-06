Tune In Now! Infowars’ Banned 34-Hour Midterm Coverage Begins

Infowars’ Banned Live Midterm Election coverage features breaking news and updates of this year’s midterm election on Nov. 6th.

Tune in from 8 AM CST Tuesday until 6 PM CST Wednesday for live, all-day coverage of the 2018 midterms!

Bookmark this page and tune in to Infowars.com/show to get the latest midterm developments and commentary exclusively from Alex Jones and other great Infowars hosts and guests!

See our Banned Midterm Election coverage schedule below:

8:00 A.M. CST – The David Knight Show
9:20 A.M. CST – Roger Stone In Studio
10:30 A.M. CST – Paul Joseph Watson Skype Guest
11:00 A.M. CST – The Alex Jones Show
11:30 A.M. CST – George Papadopoulos Phone Guest
12:30 P.M. CST – Roger Stone In Studio
1:00 P.M. CST – Mike Adams Skype Guest
2:00 P.M. CST – Paul Joseph Watson Guest Host
3:00 P.M. CST – War Room
4:00 P.M. CST – Roger Stone Skype Guest
5:00 P.M. CST – Lee Ann McAdoo & Steve Pieczenik Skype Guests
6:00 P.M. CST – Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer Roundtable With Skype Guest Mike Adams
7:00 P.M. CST – Roger Stone In Studio
9:00 P.M. CST – Owen Benjamin Skype Guest
11:00 P.M. CST – Mike Cernovich Skype Guest
Wednesday – 12:00 A.M. CST – Matt Bracken Skype Guest
8:00 A.M. CST – The David Knight Show
11:00 A.M. CST – The Alex Jones Show – Ted Nugent Special Guest
2:00 P.M. CST – Roger Stone Guest Host
3:00 P.M. CST – War Room – Roger Stone Skype Guest

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Video: Trump Tells 'Protesters' To "Go Back To Mommy"

Final Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Think Republicans Will Retain the House

Reporter Fired After Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**k Could You Imagine John James Winning’

Sean Hannity Heckles ‘Fake News’ Liberal Media at Donald Trump Rally

Early Voter Turnout Surges As Republicans Hold Lead In Battleground States

