Tune In Now: Senate Acquits Trump, Ends Impeachment Trial

Image Credits: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.

Update #2: President Trump has been cleared of both charges. The impeachment trial is drawing to a close. Neither article reached the 67 votes required to remove the president.

Update: President Trump has been acquitted of Article I, Abuse of Power. As expected, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) broke ranks to vote against the president.

Barnes & Noble Faces Backlash For Superimposing Black Characters On Classic Novels

‘When They Go Low, We Go Lower’: Joy Behar Defends Pelosi’s Speech-Ripping Tantrum at SOTU

