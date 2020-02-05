Tune In Now: Senate Acquits Trump, Ends Impeachment Trial

Update #2: President Trump has been cleared of both charges. The impeachment trial is drawing to a close. Neither article reached the 67 votes required to remove the president.

Update: President Trump has been acquitted of Article I, Abuse of Power. As expected, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) broke ranks to vote against the president.

