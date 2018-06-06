Tunisia sees sharp rise in boat migrants: ministry official

Image Credits: Wiki.

Tunisia stopped about 6,000 migrants leaving its coast for Europe in the first five months of the year – a sharp increase from the few hundred prevented in the same period last year, an interior ministry official said on Wednesday.

Human traffickers have increasingly moved operations to Tunisia since a crackdown by the coastguard in neighboring Libya.

Scores of migrants died when the boat carrying them sank on Sunday in the worst such incident off Tunisia’s coast. The official said the death toll has now risen to 68.

“Since January 1 to the end of May 2018 we arrested about 6,000 migrants at our coasts compared to just a few hundred arrested in the same period last year,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Read more


Related Articles

Singapore's foreign minister to visit North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Singapore’s foreign minister to visit North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summit

World News
Comments
French mayor calls for help as police are losing control over the city

French mayor calls for help as police are losing control over the city

World News
Comments

Italy’s Populist New PM Vows to ‘Bring an End to the Immigration Business’, Welcomes ‘Populist’ Label

World News
Comments

Globalist ‘The Economist’ Polls Readers On Support For Open Borders, Doesn’t Get Intended Results

World News
Comments

Report: Dennis Rodman Will Be In Singapore for Trump-Kim Summit

World News
Comments

Comments