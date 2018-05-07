Turkey Still After EU Membership

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Turkey’s Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted that his country has regime has never given up on the prospect of joining the European Union.

He told his supporters on Sunday evening that: “We have never given up on our goal of full membership to the EU, although lately we did not see the same determination and desire from our counterparts.”

No surprise really given that Brussels has continued to funnel billions to Turkey to prepare them to join – in the form of so-called ‘accession funding.’

