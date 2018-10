A joint Turkish and Saudi team will search the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of Riyadh’s policies, disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering his country’s diplomatic mission in Istanbul.

Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed, while Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

