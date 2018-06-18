Turkey, US Begin Patrols in Northern Syria

Image Credits: Hussein.abosalah / Wikimedia Commons.

Turkish and U.S. soldiers have started independent patrols in northern Syria along the line separating Turkish-controlled areas from the town of Manbij where Ankara says Kurdish militia fighters are based, Turkey’s military said on Monday.

Earlier this month Turkey and the United States endorsed a tentative deal to overcome months of dispute over the town.

Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia – which it views as a terrorist organization – and has threatened to target Manbij because of the presence of Kurdish fighters there, alongside U.S. troops.

