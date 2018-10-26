Turkey Wants 18 Saudis Extradited Over Journalist Murder

Turkey on Friday said it wanted 18 Saudis extradited over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara still had more evidence to reveal in the case.

The announcement came a day after the Saudi prosecutor said that based on evidence supplied by Turkey the murder appeared to have been premeditated — the first time Saudi authorities had made such an admission.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor would visit Istanbul on Sunday to speak to Turkish authorities as part of the investigation.

