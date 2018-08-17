Turkey’s Economic Collapse Could Send ‘Millions’ of Migrants into Europe, Analysts Warn

Millions of people could pour into the European Union from Turkey in “another wave of migration” if the country’s economic crisis escalates into a full-blown collapse, some observers have claimed.

Mainstream media periodical Newsweek suggests such a scenario “could have major political consequences” for globalist leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, who effectively opened the EU’s borders unilaterally in 2015 but has been under pressure since the onset of the subsequent migrant crisis and a historically poor performance in the 2017 federal elections.

Turkey’s foreign policy is becoming increasingly erratic Islamist leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has eroded the secular order imposed by the country’s modern founder Kemal Atatürk, greatly increased his personal power, and purged some 106,000 public officials, 21,000 teachers, and 4,400 judges and prosecutors since mid-2016, according to monitors.

The pitch of Erdoğan’s bombastic rhetoric has only increased with the imposition of economic sanctions by the Trump administration in the United States over the detention of Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been incarcerated for two years without actually being convicted of anything.

