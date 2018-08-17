Turkey’s Economic Collapse Could Send ‘Millions’ of Migrants into Europe, Analysts Warn

Image Credits: flickr, presidenciamx.

Millions of people could pour into the European Union from Turkey in “another wave of migration” if the country’s economic crisis escalates into a full-blown collapse, some observers have claimed.

Mainstream media periodical Newsweek suggests such a scenario “could have major political consequences” for globalist leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, who effectively opened the EU’s borders unilaterally in 2015 but has been under pressure since the onset of the subsequent migrant crisis and a historically poor performance in the 2017 federal elections.

Turkey’s foreign policy is becoming increasingly erratic Islamist leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has eroded the secular order imposed by the country’s modern founder Kemal Atatürk, greatly increased his personal power, and purged some 106,000 public officials, 21,000 teachers, and 4,400 judges and prosecutors since mid-2016, according to monitors.

The pitch of Erdoğan’s bombastic rhetoric has only increased with the imposition of economic sanctions by the Trump administration in the United States over the detention of Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been incarcerated for two years without actually being convicted of anything.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Turkey Denies Another Appeal to Free US Pastor

Turkey Denies Another Appeal to Free US Pastor

World News
Comments
Europe Is Undergoing a Conservative Christian Revival

Europe Is Undergoing a Conservative Christian Revival

World News
Comments

Teen ‘Disemboweled’ During London Stabbing

World News
comments

Pope Lectured Trump On Family Separation, But Silent On Priest Child Molestation Report

World News
comments

Video: UK Vigilantes Beat Down Would-Be Acid Attacker

World News
comments

Comments