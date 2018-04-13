Turkey's Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump

Image Credits: flickr, presidenciamx.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he had discussed with his U.S. and Russian counterparts potential steps for peace in Syria, after a series of phone calls in recent days.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he had told both U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that increasing tensions in the region was not right.

Erdogan also said the current situation showed tensions had eased, but that he would continue his talks with his U.S. and Russian counterparts.

