Turkey's Erdogan wins sweeping new powers after election victory

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers on Monday after his victory in landmark elections that also saw his Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies secure a majority in parliament.

Erdogan’s main rival, Muharrem Ince of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), conceded defeat but branded the elections “unjust” and said the presidential system that now takes effect was “very dangerous” because it would lead to one-man rule.

Erdogan, 64, the most popular – yet divisive – leader in modern Turkish history, told jubilant, flag-waving supporters there would be no retreat from his drive to transform Turkey, a NATO member and, at least nominally, a candidate to join the European Union.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Reportedly Cancels Annual Anti-U.S. Rally

North Korea Reportedly Cancels Annual Anti-U.S. Rally

World News
Comments
Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

World News
Comments

Mattis Heads to China for Strategic Talks with PLA

World News
Comments

US To Give North Korea Post-Summit Timeline With ‘Asks’ Soon: Defense Official

World News
Comments

Swedish TV Show’s “Traditional” Midsummer Celebration: Woman in Hijab Cooking a Kebab

World News
Comments

Comments