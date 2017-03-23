Turkish Dictator Erdogan Threatened Europe On the SAME DAY London Attacked by Terrorist Scum

This one is almost too wild to believe. Then again, it’s really not given the subject.

Turkish dictator Tayyip Erdogan had some words for Europe and the West today. You’ll never guess what they were! Condolences for the heinous attack in London? Nah, he threatened us instead.

What a guy!

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Europeans would not be able to walk safely on the streets if they kept up their current attitude towards Turkey, his latest salvo in a row over campaigning by Turkish politicians in Europe… “Turkey is not a country you can pull and push around, not a country whose citizens you can drag on the ground,” Erdogan said at an event for Turkish journalists in Ankara, in comments broadcast live on national television. “If Europe continues this way, no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets. Europe will be damaged by this. We, as Turkey, call on Europe to respect human rights and democracy,” he said.

“Respect human rights…or else we will blow you up!” – Erdogan

Makes sense. All jokes aside, this guy is officially an enemy of Western civilization. Turkey’s membership in NATO needs to be reexamined…quickly.