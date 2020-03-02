Turkish Human Trafficker Brags: 'I've Filled Europe With Immigrants'

A video shows a man alleged to be a human trafficker bragging about how he has ‘filled Europe with immigrants’ and how he is making thousands of euros after Turkey opened its borders.

The man said he had been trafficking people for 20 years and that he receives 500-600 euros per head for each migrant he successfully exports.

Despite serving 6 years in jail for the crime, he brags about how he is back in business following President Erdogan’s announcement that Turkey would be re-opening its border and encouraging millions of migrants to invade Europe.

“I have filled half of Europe with immigrants,” he declares.

Turkish trafficker: i'm doing this job for 20 years, i live by it, i passing bumans from the borders, i get 500-600 euro each head, i was 6 years in prison for this reason, now Erdogan opened the border and i came out to make money, i have filled the half Europe with immigrants. pic.twitter.com/YNuOxjDtB5 — Nic 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@NicAthens) March 2, 2020

Erdogan opened the floodgates in response to an airstrike in Syria which killed 30 Turkish soldiers. He is demanding NATO support in Turkey’s fight against the Russian-backed Syrian army.

“I told them it’s done. It’s finished. The doors are now open. Now, you will have to take your share of the burden,” he said in a televised speech.

“Hundreds of thousands have crossed, soon we will it will reach millions,” Erdogan warned.

As we highlighted earlier, a Syrian migrant was reportedly killed during clashes with Greek border police.

Another video shows Greek coastguards beating a dinghy full of migrants with a long poll and shooting warning shots into the water in an attempt to get them to head back to Turkey.

The Greek Coast Guard is acting with much more aggression & confidence than I have seen in them before They are taking the migration challenge seriously This vid was recorded this morning. In it, the Coast Guard shoots warning shots at the migrants & blocks their way to #Greece pic.twitter.com/f3dcECt07g — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 2, 2020

