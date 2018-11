A foundation for the 144 Turkish mosques in the Netherlands is demanding that Twitter removes the account of PVV leader Geert Wilders.

The Turkish-Islamic Cultural Federation (TICF) considers many of Wilders’ statements to be contrary to Twitter’s terms of use.

If Twitter does not bow to their demands, and block the populist politician’s account, the foundation will take Twitter to court, lawyer Ejder Kose tells newspaper AD.

