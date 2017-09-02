Turkish Personnel Indicted for Attack on D.C. Protesters Remain at Large

Image Credits: Kremlin / Wiki.

All of the Turkish security personnel charged with crimes stemming from their May 2017 attack on a group of people protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington, D.C., remain at large, despite movement in the legal cases against them.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia (USAO) announced on Wednesday a grand jury had handed down indictmentsfor those involved in the attack, which left eleven civilians and one police officer injured. Nineteen people were included in the indictment; fifteen were Turkish security personnel and four were civilians. They were all indicted on conspiracy to commit a crime of violence with a bias crime enhancement, a felony that could carry up to 15 years in prison. Sixteen of the defendants were also indicted for assault with a dangerous weapon with a bias enhancement.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), USAO, and State Department did not answer questions on the whereabouts of the 17 defendants who have not yet been arrested other than to say they remain at large and the investigation is ongoing. Two of the defendants were arrested in June.

