Turkish State Institution Says Girls Can Marry & Get Pregnant Aged 9

Turkey’s top state religious institution has issued a new fatwa on marriage announcing that girls can get married and become pregnant as young as 9 years old.

The Diyanet, otherwise known as the Directorate of Religious Affairs, is an official state institution whose role is “to execute the works concerning the beliefs, worship, and ethics of Islam, enlighten the public about their religion, and administer the sacred worshiping places.”

The fatwa, which can be read here, announces that girls can “marry and get pregnant as early as 9.”

“The Diyanet said that those who entered the age of adulthood could also marry. The Diyanet stated that the lower limit of age for girls was 9 for girls and 12 for boys. Diyanet said that girls could become pregnant at the age of 9, and that men could become fathers when they entered the age of 12,” states the fatwa.

A fatwa is a nonbinding but authoritative legal opinion pertaining to Islamic law.

“How can anyone still find excuses for this perverse Islamist ideology?” asks the Islamism Map Twitter account.

Turkish state religious authority Diyanet (https://t.co/3mLI4ooODG) just published a new fatwa on marriage according to which girls can "marry and get pregnant as early as 9." How can anyone still find excuses for this perverse Islamist ideology?https://t.co/3Y3j5PeR5i — Islamism Map (@IslamismMap) January 2, 2018

The guidance follows controversy over a new law passed in Turkey that allows Islamic muftis to conduct civil marriage ceremonies, sparking fears that child marriage will become more commonplace part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist agenda.

Turkey has a high rate of unauthorized child marriages, with 15 per cent of girls married under the age of 18.

In proclaiming 9-years-old to be the age at which girls can become pregnant, the Diyanet is following the example set by the Prophet Muhammad, who consummated his marriage with Aisha when she was also aged 9.

While child marriage was an unfortunate part of many historical civilizations, the notion that it should still be sanctified by a state body in 2018 is chilling.

Some cultures are better than others.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.