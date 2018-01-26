Turmeric Compound Boosts Cognitive Power, Reveals New Study

Curcumin has previously been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in lab studies.

It also has been suggested as a possible reason that senior citizens in India, where curcumin is a dietary staple, have a lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and better cognitive performance.

“Exactly how curcumin exerts its effects is not certain, but it may be due to its ability to reduce brain inflammation, which has been linked to both Alzheimer’s disease and major depression,” said study lead author Dr. Gary Small, from Longevity Center and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California.

