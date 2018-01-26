Turmeric Compound Boosts Cognitive Power, Reveals New Study

Image Credits: Pixabay / Pexels.

Curcumin has previously been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in lab studies.

It also has been suggested as a possible reason that senior citizens in India, where curcumin is a dietary staple, have a lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and better cognitive performance.

“Exactly how curcumin exerts its effects is not certain, but it may be due to its ability to reduce brain inflammation, which has been linked to both Alzheimer’s disease and major depression,” said study lead author Dr. Gary Small, from Longevity Center and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California.

Read more


Related Articles

Researchers Develop Highly Stretchable Aqueous Batteries

Researchers Develop Highly Stretchable Aqueous Batteries

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Discover Earliest Spiral Galaxy Ever Seen

Scientists Discover Earliest Spiral Galaxy Ever Seen

Science & Tech
Comments

Bitcoin Exchange Targeted By Armed Robbers Who Fled Empty-Handed, One Arrested

Science & Tech
Comments

New Technology Could Shape the Future of Electronics Design

Science & Tech
Comments

Cloned Monkeys, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, Open Up New Research Possibilities

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments