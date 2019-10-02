Turning Point USA Fires Influencer For Sharing Stage With Conservatives

Turning Point USA is an enemy of the MAGA movement, and they will fire anyone who associates with legitimate conservative thinkers – even people who agree with them.

They have hijacked the Trump movement for nothing more than monetary gain and the opportunity to push their globalist agenda.

It is imperative that supporters who truly support President Donald Trump expose traitors such as Charlie Kirk and his organization.

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!