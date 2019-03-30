TV Channels Reject Ads For R-Rated Anti-Abortion Movie

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Media companies are refusing to air advertisements for an anti-abortion movie that criticizes the practices of Planned Parenthood.

The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and media properties owned by the Discovery conglomerate are among the organizations that rejected the movie’s advertisements. The movie’s producers says that Fox News Channel is the only mainstream media outlet to have accepted its advertisements.

The movie, “Unplanned,” premiered in 1,000 movie theaters across the nation. Pure Flix, the production company behind the film, primarily targets Christian and social conservative audiences. Its feature “God’s Not Dead” grossed over $62 million on a $2 million budget, according to box office releases in 2014.

