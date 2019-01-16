TV Host Tries to Upstage Trump by Offering Caviar to College Football Players

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan tried to upstage President Trump’s fast food dinner by offering caviar to the Clemson Tigers football team.

“I would like to invite the Clemson Tigers football team here for a great meal,” Strahan said on Tuesday, adding “Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you.”

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

The optics, however, might be on the president’s side: the vast majority of Americans have eaten fast food, but not caviar.

When was the last time you’ve heard about college football players dining on caviar? It seems the president is more in tune with the average American.

Besides, it may have been out-of-touch for Trump to offer that, especially during a government shutdown when the mainstream media could have spun the news as “Trump eats caviar while federal workers suffer.”

Regarding Trump’s fast food meal, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence called it “awesome.”

“We had McDonalds and everything. It was good,” he said, adding that he hopes to return to the White House.



