TV Network Pushes Superhero Face Mask Propaganda

TV Network The CW has released a series of images of ‘superheroes’ from its TV shows all wearing surgical face masks, with the tag line “real heroes wear masks.”

The characters wearing the masks and pushing the coronavirus ‘prevention’ measure include the protagonists from Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Stargirl, Supergirl, and Superman & Lois, and even the furry blue thing called Beebo.

‘Real heroes wear masks’ in these new posters from The CW’s ‘STARGIRL’, ‘THE FLASH’, ‘SUPERMAN & LOIS’ and ‘LEGENDS OF TOMORROW. (Source: @TheCW) pic.twitter.com/8utgJgHL6R — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2020

Superman is an alien who can fly through space and does not breathe oxygen, so one can assume that he is wearing the mask to set an example to us mere mortals.

This is just the latest example of the attempt to normalise the wearing of masks, and shame those who resist.



Owen explains why the left enjoy enforcing mask regulations.

The science behind face masks is shaky at best, with some European countries such as Holland and Sweden refusing to force their populations to wear them, saying they are ‘pointless’.

What’s next, Superman flying around in a mobile pod?

Lol. Oh thanks Cw I’ll put on my mask right now. The one that affects my breathing and makes me feel unwell. Even tho the masks do nothing to prevent covid.

Stay woke — John Campbell (@wawasjohn) August 3, 2020

ahem Superman wouldn't wear one because he literally can't get sick from disease. — Joel Miller (@runaway1976) August 3, 2020

But he could spread it, and he’s preventing the spread. At the very least he’s setting an example. — Waylon (@Croc_Block) August 3, 2020

Masks never have and never will work for a virus. — JoniQJay (@JohneccaQ) August 3, 2020

