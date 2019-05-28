Tweet Encouraging Liberals to Steal From Walmart Liked by Over 300,000

A tweet encouraging consumers to steal from retail chain Walmart has amassed over 300,000 likes.

After a woman tagged the retail chain in a post explaining why liberals had a moral obligation to steal from companies that supported politicians who voted in favor of Alabama’s recent ban on abortions,

hey @Walmart, fuck you for funding the abortion ban across 6 states. this is why I steal from your musty ass company — sam 🌻 (@sam_reedxo) May 23, 2019

another person came along and condensed her point into a brief, but popular retweet: “STEAL FROM WALMART 2019.”

STEAL FROM WALMART 2019 https://t.co/6rwwSPNGOv — Tig Bits (@sock_pirate) May 26, 2019

The tweet prompted confessions from Walmart shoppers who claimed to have been stealing from the company for years.

I don't care if yall wanna kill future lives or save them, I'm always down to steal from Walmart. — LONG LIVE NIPSEY HUSSLE LONG LIVE DR. SEBI (@_thegoonlife) May 27, 2019

Man I work at Walmart and steal from there. I find so much goodies from unloading the truck. Got me a free copy of mortal kombat 11, a couple laptops, PlayStation controllers, a phone, a Nintendo switch lmfao — NotVinson (@SmashEntei) May 28, 2019

me and my friend are the reason they put a camera in the makeup aisle at our walmart pic.twitter.com/dyvs6t64C7 — riley (@humble_lesane) May 27, 2019

i been stealing from walmart for 15 years — Stevie Ross (@bystevieross) May 27, 2019

Some took the tweet as a marching order to carry out at their local Walmart,

Alright ladies, what’s r some successful tips on how to shoplift from big corporations successfully?? Asking for a friend, bc it’s her first rodeo. pic.twitter.com/QWE4Ltnz8V — grateful. (@nataliasmoreno_) May 26, 2019

About to cop some new Levi's, in the name of morality — Sauce (@SaulImasay) May 26, 2019

I don’t even steal but I’mma get some food from the deli and eat in the store without paying. Just to support the cause — DeVonta 🖤 (@_amethystshawty) May 27, 2019

while others, including former Walmart employees, gave tips on how best to get away with shoplifting.

Self checkout, run the item over the scanner but too high for it to actually scan. Act normal. I steal at least half my shit every time I go lmao — four loko queen (@killurselferika) May 26, 2019

white privilege is a big part, but i also worked at walmart and know if they follow policy they can’t search bags and only check receipts for unbagged items (against policy to search bags). again “if” they follow policy. BAG AND TIE ALL BAGS TO PROTECT OUR THEFIERY ALL 2019 — Cody Pardy (@CodyPardy24) May 27, 2019

My cousin used to work at Walmart and literally told me that the cameras in the aisles are fake and they add a red blinking light to make it seem real — Nessa Marie (@Nessie_Bengui) May 27, 2019

While the person who amassed over 320 thousand likes noted he was joking, the original poster explained she was dead serious, going on to claim stealing from “anti-human rights” companies like Coca Cola and AT&T was necessary “in order to make the world a better place.”

this was mostly a joke shut up — Tig Bits (@sock_pirate) May 26, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Twitter will take action against people who are openly strategizing ways to carry out large-scale criminal operations against American corporations.