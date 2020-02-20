"TWICE AS LONG as Anthony 'sexting a minor' Weiner": Supporters Slam Harsh Roger Stone Sentence

Supporters of Trump confidant Roger Stone criticized the 40-month sentence handed down by Obama-appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday.

On Twitter, many pointed to the fact Stone’s sentence was harsh compared to violent criminals, including convicted pedophiles, despite Stone’s alleged offenses being victimless crimes.

Roger Stone sentenced to 3 1/2 years Jeffrey Epstein got 13 months in a Palm Beach jail with a day pass — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020 Roger Stone is getting sentence almost TWICE AS LONG as Anthony "sexting to a minor" Weiner. Let that sink in. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) February 20, 2020 Reminder: The DOJ never prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein, maybe the worst serial pedophile in US history. They want Roger Stone in prison for years. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 20, 2020

Pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk claimed illegal alien murderers are treated better than Stone.

You mean to tell me that an Illegal Alien can go home after killing an American, but Roger Stone, who hasn't harmed anyone, is giving 40 months in jail. This is straight Bull shht! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) February 20, 2020

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk highlighted the biased forewoman on Stone’s jury, which should have resulted in a mistrial.

Facts: The jury forewoman in Roger Stone's case lied to the judge and said she had "no recollection" of who Roger Stone was But her twitter is filled with tweets about Roger Stone She lied under oath Why shouldn't she get 40 months in prison & $20k fine? RT for justice! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2020

Others highlighted Stone’s supposed crimes were minor in comparison to the Deep State’s flagrant coup attempt.

Just a reminder that Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years more in prison than John Brennan, Jim Comey, Andy McCabe and the other conspirators combined, in the most significant abuse of our law enforcement and intelligence operations in the country’s history. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 20, 2020 Roger Stone got 40 months for lying to Congress. Michael Cohen got 2 months for lying to Congress. — Michael R. Caputo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) February 20, 2020 #Breaking Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. But what about Andy McCabe lying 3 times under oath? Former CIA Director John Brennan lying to Congress – former DNI James Clapper lying to Congress under oath.#TwoTieredJustice will @realDonaldTrump pardon? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 20, 2020

Amid a lengthy statement, Judge Jackson defended the sentence claiming it was in line with the rule of law, and that Stone attempted to protect the president via a “cover-up.”

“He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president, he was prosecuted for covering up for the president,” Judge Jackson told Stone at a U.S District Court in Washington, D.C.

“The truth still exists, the truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t … are a threat to our most fundamental institutions,” Jackson stated.

During a commencement speech at a Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas Thursday following the announcement of Stone’s sentence, President Trump told reporters he was watching the case closely and hinted at a pardon.

“I just want to let the fake news media know… that I’m gonna watch the process, I’m going to watch it very closely, and at some point I’ll make a determination, but Roger Stone and everybody needs to be treated fairly and this has not been a fair process,” the president stated.



