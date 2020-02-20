"TWICE AS LONG as Anthony 'sexting a minor' Weiner": Supporters Slam Harsh Roger Stone Sentence

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Supporters of Trump confidant Roger Stone criticized the 40-month sentence handed down by Obama-appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday.

On Twitter, many pointed to the fact Stone’s sentence was harsh compared to violent criminals, including convicted pedophiles, despite Stone’s alleged offenses being victimless crimes.

Pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk claimed illegal alien murderers are treated better than Stone.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk highlighted the biased forewoman on Stone’s jury, which should have resulted in a mistrial.

Others highlighted Stone’s supposed crimes were minor in comparison to the Deep State’s flagrant coup attempt.

Amid a lengthy statement, Judge Jackson defended the sentence claiming it was in line with the rule of law, and that Stone attempted to protect the president via a “cover-up.”

“He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president, he was prosecuted for covering up for the president,” Judge Jackson told Stone at a U.S District Court in Washington, D.C.

“The truth still exists, the truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t … are a threat to our most fundamental institutions,” Jackson stated.

During a commencement speech at a Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas Thursday following the announcement of Stone’s sentence, President Trump told reporters he was watching the case closely and hinted at a pardon.

“I just want to let the fake news media know… that I’m gonna watch the process, I’m going to watch it very closely, and at some point I’ll make a determination, but Roger Stone and everybody needs to be treated fairly and this has not been a fair process,” the president stated.


As Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison after his politically motivated railroading sham of a trial, Owen Shroyer confronts the media and protesters outside the courthouse.

Be sure to give your body the powerful multivitamin formula it needs with Vitamin Mineral Fusion now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Slams Roger Stone Jury Forewoman as "Anti-Trump Activist"

Trump Slams Roger Stone Jury Forewoman as “Anti-Trump Activist”

U.S. News
Comments
Steve Scalise Owns Keith Ellison After Bizarre Claim He's Never Seen a "Bernie Bro Being Bad"

Steve Scalise Owns Keith Ellison After Bizarre Claim He’s Never Seen a “Bernie Bro Being Bad”

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Average Approval Rating Equals All Time High

U.S. News
comments

Trump’s Chances of Re-Election Soar After Shambolic Dem Debate

U.S. News
comments

Trump: Democrats, ‘Dirty Cops’ And ‘Dishonest Scum’ Have ‘POISONED Democracy’

U.S. News
comments

Comments