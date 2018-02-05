Twice Deported Illegal Drunk Driver Kills NFL Player On Super Bowl Sunday

A drunk-driving illegal immigrant from Guatemala hit and killed two men Sunday night, one of whom was identified as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, was driving around 4 a.m. when he veered onto the emergency shoulder of Highway I-70 just outside Indianapolis, Indiana, and struck Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, who were both standing outside of Monroe’s vehicle.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said Savala gave them the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales after the crash, but later detectives learned his real name and that he “is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009.”

Republican Congressman Todd Rokita tweeted, “This news should make all Americans angry. We must do more to get these dangerous illegal immigrant criminals off our streets, build a wall & put an end to illegal immigration.”

This news should make all Americans angry. A twice-deported illegal immigrant is suspected of killing 2 Hoosiers, including Colts LB Edwin Jackson. We must do more to get these dangerous illegal immigrant criminals off our streets, build a wall & put an end to illegal immigration https://t.co/mTmGu9iQbd — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) February 5, 2018

The majority of mainstream media outlets are completely hiding the fact that Orrego-Savala is in the country illegally.

The media also continues to use his alias, rather than his real name.

Most headlines call him a “suspected drunk driver,” and one article says, “Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, of Indianapolis,” not Guatemala.

Some articles omit his illegal status completely, instead saying he “was intoxicated and driving without a license.”

Below is a small example of misleading MSM headlines.

MSN



Washington Post



Fox News



ESPN



NFL.com



