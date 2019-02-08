Twitter Bans Investigation Of Jack Dorsey / Joe Rogan Bitcoin Pump And Dump Scam

Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break the news that, after his appearance on Infowars yesterday, his Natural News, Health Ranger, and News Target Twitter accounts were simultaneously suspended as punishment for his behavior away from social media and perhaps for simply being friends with Alex Jones.

The pair also dives into social media’s censorship of the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Jack Dorsey’s pump and dump Bitcoin scam.

Infowars reporter Rob Dew was also suspended from Twitter recently and you won’t believe what for! Watch Below:



Brighteon Version:

