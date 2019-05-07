Twitter Bans Jewish Trump Supporter Over AOC Parody Account

Twitter has permanently banned Jewish Trump supporter Mike Morrison for running a parody account that made fun of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The account, @AOCPress, was banned despite it complying with all Twitter’s rules on parody accounts, including having the word “parody” in both its account name and biography.

The parody account was an embarrassment to AOC because it mainly posted gibberish that was almost identical to her actual statements.

Morrison also had his own Twitter account with over 50,000 followers permanently removed.

Nearly 60,000 followers – gone, in a drop of a hat. Because of a nonexistent "parody" violation, since @officeofmike managed @aocpress. Clearly Mike was trying to comply. And Twitter suspended him anyway. Favoritism to @AOC? Anti-semitism? What's going on, @jack? pic.twitter.com/DJ18EoPcgA — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) May 7, 2019

The AOC parody account had amassed over 85,000 followers, with 50,000 of them coming in the last six weeks.

“The social network appears to be implying that the AOC Press parody account – which often posted moronic gibberish as a play on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s ability to flub her lines – is too close to what the Democrat Congresswoman is actually like in real life, causing confusion for Twitter users,” writes Sofia Carbone.

“I think Twitter banned AOC Press for the increasing amounts of attention it’s been receiving lately,” said Morrison.

Another parody account which made fun of Michael Avenatti was also banned.

Now Twitter has suspended @porn_lawyer, another parody account. This was a parody account of Michael Avenatti. Twitter must be doing a massive purge on parody accounts tonight. Will Twitter start permanently suspending all the Trump parody accounts now? pic.twitter.com/eWFu9GwfRh — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 7, 2019

Meanwhile, @MAGAphobia, an account used to track incidents of violence against Trump supporters, was also deleted.

BREAKING: Twitter has suspended @MAGAphobia an account used to track incidents of violence against Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/1NED5LuGaC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

Parodying Republicans is completely acceptable. But don’t dare make fun of Democrats or you’ll be the next victim of the purge.

Please support my work here. They want to silence us forever. Don’t let them.