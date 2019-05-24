Twitter bans left-wing Krassenstein Bros. for operating fake accounts: report

A new report on Thursday says that the prolific anti-Trump Twitter personalities Brian and Ed Krassenstein have been permanently banned from the platform.

The Krassenstein brothers made names for themselves on Twitter for trolling President Trump, GOP lawmakers, and other big-name conservatives as well as being two of the biggest cheerleaders of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the #Resistance. Both Brian and Ed Krassenstein would make frequent appearances in the replies of President Trump’s tweets.

Well, just days after some noticed their accounts were inactive, The Daily Beast reports that they will not be returning to Twitter.

“The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”

The report suggests that the Krassenstein brothers could have bought “bot” followers that would like and retweet their posts in order to boost their profiles.

