Twitter Bans User For Laughing At Rachel Maddow's Tears Of Despair Over Mueller Report

As left-wing news outlets were forced to cover the completion of the Mueller report sans high-level indictments (Trump Jr., for example), Rachel Maddow had a grand-mal meltdown after having been forced by MSNBC to cancel a fishing trip and drive in to work on a Friday night. 

Maddow fought back tears as she reported on her own collapsing narrative, to which Twitter user ‘Karli Bonne’ (@kbq2251) posted a video of herself laughing at Maddow’s despair.

As the video began to go viral, Twitter suspended her account.

Bonne then tweeted the video from another account (@kbq225) which was quickly amplified by several people, including actor James Woods, who truly gives zero f*cks now that Hollywood has blacklisted him for being openly conservative.


The current internet monopoly system setup by Big Tech amounts to fascism. Gerald Celente joins Alex via Skype to explain that although the internet was designed to be free it no longer resembles it’s original state.

While Twitter’s ban of Karli may have backfired due to the Streisand effect (not the Streisand defect), reactions to Maddow’s meltdown have been hilarious.


