Twitter Blasts CNN For Saying Flint Stabber ‘Said Something In Arabic’

Image Credits: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images.

CNN’s Twitter account tried to get away with saying the Flint airport stabber “said something in Arabic” right before he attacked a policeman, but fellow social media users quickly corrected the network Wednesday.

Reports indicated that witnesses heard the stabber shout “Allahu Akbar” before he attacked, but CNN chose to write “something in Arabic” instead.

The responses were brutal.


