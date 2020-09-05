Twitter Blocks People from Posting “Antifa.com” That Reroutes to Biden Campaign Website

Image Credits: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Twitter has blocked anyone from posting the link “antifa.com,” which redirects users to Joe Biden’s official campaign website.

Earlier this week, a number of conservatives noted that the URL “antifa.com” when posted redirected people to Biden’s official campaign website. Many posted on Twitter that this was unsurprising, given the support from the Democrats for antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters.

“Go to antifa.com and you will see who is truly supportive of the domestic terrorism campaing slaughtering black people and destroying America,” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA tweeted.


Alex Jones breaks down the delusion of the left making heroes out of convicted pedophiles and promoting the lies of murderous criminals as they refuse to admit they have lost the moral high ground in the fight for America.

Democrats, of course, leaped to the conclusion that once again, the Russians were behind this. “So whoever owns antifa.com is redirecting it to our website as a troll,” tweeted Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director. “What we do know was that the website was registered with a Russian registrar for a while. Odd!”

Others argued that this was clearly a “foreign election interference attempt situation”. Some even drew conclusions that because Namecheap, one of the most popular domain registrars around, had employees with “Russian names,” that this was even more conclusive evidence the Russians were behind it.

However, Twitter swiftly put an end to the prank redirecting of antifa.com. Users on Wednesday began noticing that they could no longer tweet the URL, as the link had been identified by Twitter as “being potentially spammy or unsafe.”

Numerous other URLs have also been censored by Twitter. Last month, BitChute, the video-platform that serves as a free-speech alternative to YouTube, had all of its links shut off by the Big Tech company for the same reasons given for antifa.com.

Twitter came under fire yesterday for suspending a number of journalists, including Cassandra Fairbanks, Dan Lyman, and Pedro Gonzalez, for tweeting that Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three members of antifa in Kenosha, did nothing wrong.

