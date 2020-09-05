Twitter Blocks People from Posting “Antifa.com” That Reroutes to Biden Campaign Website

Twitter has blocked anyone from posting the link “antifa.com,” which redirects users to Joe Biden’s official campaign website.

Earlier this week, a number of conservatives noted that the URL “antifa.com” when posted redirected people to Biden’s official campaign website. Many posted on Twitter that this was unsurprising, given the support from the Democrats for antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters.

“Go to antifa.com and you will see who is truly supportive of the domestic terrorism campaing slaughtering black people and destroying America,” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA tweeted.

Go to https://t.co/zMYl4sIL4R and you will see who is truy supportive of the domestic terrorism campaign slaughtering black people and destroying America. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 1, 2020

Still confused on where Joe Biden stands? Just visit https://t.co/AIum7tMp3J …which takes you right here to Joe Biden and Kam-Kam's page. — Drew Berquist (@drewberquist) August 31, 2020



Alex Jones breaks down the delusion of the left making heroes out of convicted pedophiles and promoting the lies of murderous criminals as they refuse to admit they have lost the moral high ground in the fight for America.

Democrats, of course, leaped to the conclusion that once again, the Russians were behind this. “So whoever owns antifa.com is redirecting it to our website as a troll,” tweeted Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director. “What we do know was that the website was registered with a Russian registrar for a while. Odd!”

So whoever owns https://t.co/HgEpqQ9MqZ is redirecting it to our website as a troll. What we do know was that the website was registered with a Russian registrar for a while. Odd! The VP very obviously has/wants nothing to do with fringe groups. Wish Trump could say the same. — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 31, 2020

Others argued that this was clearly a “foreign election interference attempt situation”. Some even drew conclusions that because Namecheap, one of the most popular domain registrars around, had employees with “Russian names,” that this was even more conclusive evidence the Russians were behind it.

Interesting to note that the whois records for antifa . com trace back to Russia for its initial registration. This was before the domain was transferred to @Namecheap. So this is potentially even a foreign election interference attempt situation. — 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) September 3, 2020

Curious, since the antifa . com domain was originally registered with a Russian registrar! There's certainly a connection with Russia all over this situation with @namecheap! https://t.co/kzTBf8dQnw — 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) September 3, 2020

However, Twitter swiftly put an end to the prank redirecting of antifa.com. Users on Wednesday began noticing that they could no longer tweet the URL, as the link had been identified by Twitter as “being potentially spammy or unsafe.”

Seems as if Twitter has put a stop to the prank redirect link for antifa dot com! pic.twitter.com/bmZNGQIz69 — Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) September 4, 2020

Looks like Twitter has taken notice of the antifa .com redirect funny business. pic.twitter.com/g9kdMkB7X2 — David Emery (@debunker) September 2, 2020

So Twitter has now blocked the site as a “potentially malicious” site. Spoiler: it redirects to the Biden campaign webpage. pic.twitter.com/WVh8Utzc8b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2020

Numerous other URLs have also been censored by Twitter. Last month, BitChute, the video-platform that serves as a free-speech alternative to YouTube, had all of its links shut off by the Big Tech company for the same reasons given for antifa.com.

It appears as if Twitter has started blocking all Tweets that contain Bitchute videos Please test this and share your experience in the comments below — BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020

Twitter came under fire yesterday for suspending a number of journalists, including Cassandra Fairbanks, Dan Lyman, and Pedro Gonzalez, for tweeting that Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three members of antifa in Kenosha, did nothing wrong.

Take advantage of our most popular products at the Infowars Store right now!