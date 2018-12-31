Twitter Censors Conservatives, But Won't Ban Pedophiles

Last July, I uncovered the MAPS movement. It’s a community of online pedophiles that believe it’s “OK” to be attracted to children so long as you don’t “act” on it. If you have a teenager that spends any amount of time online, you need to be aware of their friends and contacts…..look for any of these mentions or symbols.

If you’re confused by the jargon because you’re a normal and not a disgusting POS, here are the actual definitions.

MAPS: Minor attracted person (pedophile)

NOMAPS: It doesn’t mean they’re against it like you’d think, it means they’re a “non offending” non-contact pedophile, which they seem to think makes them moral.

NAMBLA: The North American Man/Boy Love association, their goal is to abolish all ages of consent. I thought this was a running joke….it’s not, it’s real.

Hebephile: Pedophile attracted to pubescent kids.

Zoophile: sexually attracted to animals.

Nepiophile: Someone who’s sexually attracted to toddlers and babies.

I wish I were kidding….but they’ve even come up with their own pride flag and symbol…

The movement to legalize pedophylia itself is called Heart Progress. It hides under the guise of wanted to “fight hate and bigotry” but they’re actually fighting to reduce the age of sexual consent to 4……..that’s right, 4 years old!!!!

MAPS seem to have the most prominent online presence, if you don’t believe me just search for it and watch all the profiles pop up. Because that’s how they find each other too. They’ll almost always have a cartoon or anime profile pic…..because that’s what’s “safe” and appealing to children.

They hide under the guise that they’re innocent because they are “non offending.” But obviously, this brings to light several problems. The first being that what they consider “not acting” on it…it isn’t just as cut and dry as normal human beings would think. I’ve found several accounts on Twitter alone that believe as long as the child “enjoys it” or consents (children can’t consent) then it’s “ok.” I wish I were kidding but….

There’s more…

Do you have any idea how hard it was to get those profiles off Twitter no matter how many times people flagged it? That first account had a duplicate account up within hours…..which took more flagging and another whole day to take down.

Isn’t it interesting how Twitter and FB have the ability to permanently ban accounts that call liberals, politicians, and general lying scumbags out on their shit like Occupy Democrats Logic, Garbage Human, I, Hypocrite, and the investigative blog Turtleboy Sports to the point many of them couldn’t create backup accounts without an auto ban, but can’t scrape pedos off their platform (or what I’m getting at…they just don’t want to.)

Even an account that was just selling MAGA winter hats just got suspended….

We love these hats, what did a knit hat company do? Seriously?

But it gets better, despite the fact Twitter won’t delete even some of the worst pedophile profiles….they did manage to censor and hand out ban hammers to people that spoke out AGAINST them…

Nice priorities there, Jack.

It also lead me down a rabbit hole to another disgusting movement……to legalize virtual child porn. I wish I was kidding, but they’re actually trying to be a 501 C charity.

Yea, that’s a cartoon of a little girl with that sign, and no I’m not posting the full pic….or anything else like that for that matter. “Lolicon” is…..well, don’t google image it, just take my word that it’s fucked up.

All the group does is share links on where to find more cartoon, video game, and other forms of virtual child porn…all the while complaining wildly when something disgusting they liked gets booted off a platform….

Yea, believe it or not most people think a video game involving sexually abusing your wife, maid, or whatever’s going on here….on a platform that kids are on isn’t appropriate. Weird, right? There’s worse shit and no, I’m not posting it. Just because “it’s not a real kid” these degenerates think it’s “ok….” but it’s not. If your heart’s desire is to be sexually attracted to children, it’s a lifetime set up of extraordinary failure.

They are trying desperately to normalize it. They hatefully refer to people against them as “anti’s” (as in anti-pedophylia) and regularly call us bigots. If you get your jollies out of watching cartoon kids get raped than you can’t be a part of society. I’m not talking about that barely legal Japanese school girl uniform crap….I’m talking prepubescent kids or younger because that’s what they’re into! Some are even claiming to be minors themselves which is disturbing if true. But all of them are a danger to children online, some worse than others.

I’d bet money that this is a biological man in a cheap wig identifying as female “lesbian” for the record.

Zoophile means they’re sexually attracted to animals, which is a whole other topic I’m exposing separately. Some of these people will rape animals….usually dogs, sometimes alive, sometimes dead, and sometimes they kill the animal while doing it.

Keep in mind, this person may not actually be 14…..it’s part of the ploy pedos do to attract others of that same age.

There are hundreds of these profiles, and Twitter will all too gladly tell you “who to follow” so they can find each other….

Twitter also seems to be hiding who they’re following….this profile is under someone’s follow list, but still says 0 followers/following.

These are seriously some of the most messed up, confused, and mentally ill profiles I ever seen….keep in mind that “AOA” means “age of attraction.”

I bet he wants to “direct message” him….that’s how they hide the worst of what they’re doing on the platform.

If you’re an adult and you’re attracted to little kids and spend your days online fishing for them, get sterilized and go live on an island full of other degenerate pervs. End of story.

I wish it ended there, but it doesn’t. While most people are familiar with Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook…..it’s much, much worse on other parts of the web….gaming chat rooms, etc that normal people don’t spend time on….but your kids do.

It was then I stumbled upon the horrors of Amos Yee.

It’s a picture of a 6-7 year old girl with a comment by Amos Yee saying, “How does one not become a pedophile.” I will not disrespect her by showing her face for this article, just trust me….it ain’t right.

He was granted asylum in the US by claiming he was being persecuted in his homeland….but promptly decided to set up a pro-pedophylia chat room where sickos can share links to child porn and…..wait for it, crime scene photos of murders and snuff films. I don’t know who’s jacking off to murdered bodies…some of them adolescents and kids…..but it’s about the most god-awful thing I can think of.

And I’m not posting that shit either, not even censored….but thanks to @GhostOfStew we have a list of everyone that was participating in that chat room.

Hello FBI?

(Scroll to the bottom, the list is disgustingly huge and over 300 people)

Thanks to @GhostOfStew the site, it’s Patreon (which is hilarious given that they’ve “morally” de-platformed conservatives for no reason, but not caught on to this on their own) and everything related to it was shut down….but without due diligence it’ll be back up….and guess how they all keep in contact during the interims? That’s right….Twitter.

There is absolutely no way that Twitter has the ability to harass, censor, and permanently ban conservatives….and any accounts for that matter, that call out fake news, liberal hypocrisy, and general degeneracy (Occupy Democrats Logic, Garbage Human Being, Turtleboy Sports, Roger Stone, Infowars)……but outright refuses to do anything about these pedo accounts. I can’t criticize Islam in any manner…..whether it’s an act of terrorism, shariah law, or the complete lack of women and LGBT rights in the Middle East without getting the ban hammer…..but pro-pedophile accounts being flagged by hundreds of people gets a pass? Am I not supposed to notice that the second largest shareholder of Twitter now is a Saudi Prince and that maybe it has something to do with who they’re prioritizing to kick off or not? Am I not supposed to notice that Twitter is sending out warnings to its worldwide users about breaking antiquated Pakistani blasphemy laws….like anyone who doesn’t live there gives a fuck about their stupid laws? But yea, support Trump or call out CNN’s bullshit and you’re kicked off forever….just ask Roger Stone.

We will absolutely not stand for this. I’m calling Twitter out and so should you….so should everyone whether you’re on the platform or not. Demand they address this immediately with the hashtag….

#FixTwitterNow

Two disclaimers I need to personally make….

1. I know I’m right wing and it looks like I’m just attacking just lefties….I don’t know why anti-Trump, anti conservative rhetoric and this movement go hand in hand, but it’s not because there aren’t pedophiles on the right…they just aren’t shouting it from the rooftops in open forums online behind some weird false social safety net. I’m still not sure which is worse yet, honestly.

2. I also understand that the MAPS movement was originally brought on by people who understood that they had an attraction to minors, and that it is morally wrong. I understand that there are those that go above and beyond to make sure that they are never in situations where there is temptation or an opportunity to offend. For that I applaud you….and pity you for the cards you were dealt in life. Whether it was born out of an abusive childhood, or molestation upon yourself that messed you up in ways you can’t comprehend or talk about. But you have to understand why it is too easy to abuse the MAPS movement…too easy for offending pedophiles to recognize each other, share content, and use it as cover or worse….for grooming minors. It would undo the lifetime of sacrifice in protecting children that you gave up everything for, and for that I’m sorry. I am trying to protect it from ever happening to another child, and this is just part of it. I hope you understand and continue to be vigilant about your own need for separation with children. I am trying to protect the past version of “you.”

Oh….and hackers have fun with this, because all of these disgusting, active pedos sharing kiddie porn content should be on a list….