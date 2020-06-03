Twitter Censors Drew Brees To Stir Up More Racial Division

Today Drew Brees is the number one story on Twitter for the comments he made about kneeling during the National Anthem.

Twitter is censoring the clip by editing out over 1 minute of his answer and replaying the same clip after 41 seconds instead of the full 1:44 second clip.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

YouTube Version:



