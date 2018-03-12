Twitter Censors Drudge Tweet of Trump 2020 Slogan as 'Sensitive Material'

Twitter is hiding a tweet from the official Drudge Report account that features President Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Keep America Great.”

When Twitter users navigate to the page of the Drudge Report with their “sensitive content” filter enabled, they are unable to see the Drudge Report’s full tweet. For new Twitter users, the “sensitive content” filter is enabled automatically and has to manually switched off. Instructions on how to do this can be found at the bottom of this piece.

President Trump revealed his new slogan, “Keep America Great,” at a recent rally in Pennsylvania.

We recently reported on Twitter filtering tweets from President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr. The filter appears to be triggered whenever anyone (including the President of the United States) retweets the Drudge Report. Users navigating to the oficial account of the Drudge Report, will find that all tweets from the account that contain URLs are hidden behind the same “sensitive content” warning message. When the President – or anyone else – retweets the account, their tweets are hidden too.

